Two local beauty spots named among Britain's top 20 places to enjoy a picnic

Two local beauty spots have been named among the top 20 places in Britain to enjoy a picnic.

Padley Gorge in the Peak District and Dovedale in Derbyshire have both been named as among some of the best places to eat al fresco in the UK.

Padley Gorge.

Padley took second spot in the rundown, just behind Three Cliffs Bay in Wales, while Dovedale was named 15th best picnic site.

The results were commissioned by digital entertainment service DisneyLife to encourage families to discover new places together and re-discover their favourites during the summer holidays.

A panel of parenting and travel experts created a shortlist of their top family picnic locations across the country, taking into account views and surroundings, accessibility, facilities and parking. This was then put to a public vote of 2,000 British parents to discover the ultimate spot.

And with 85% of us set to grab a hamper and head out at least once over the summer holidays, and a quarter (25%) picnicking whenever the sun shines, we are a nation of picnic connoisseurs. In fact, 98% of those surveyed agree that going for a family picnic in a beautiful location is one of the best things to do in the summer holidays.

Dovedale was one of Britain's favourite picnic spots.

The Top 20 family picnic spots in the UK, according to parents, are:

1. Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Wales (22%)

2. Padley Gorge, Derbyshire (21%)

3. Aperporth Beach, Cardigan Bay, Wales (20%)

4. Roundhay Park, Leeds (19.6%)

5. Kyoto Gardens in Holland Park, London (19%)

6. Jubilee Gardens, Beer, Devon (18%)

7. Richmond Park, London (17%)

8. Whiterocks Beach, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland (17%)

9. Studland Beach, Dorset (17%)

10. Dolbadarn Castle, Snowdonia, Wales (16%)

11. Tarn Hows, Lake District (15%)

12. Stone Circles at Avebury, Wiltshire (15%)

13. Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire (15%)

14. Flint Castle, Flintshire, Wales (15%)

15. Dovedale, Peak District (13%)

16. Birches Valley Forest Centre at Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire (13%)

17. Christ Church Meadow, Oxford (11%)

18. Boden Boo woodland, edge of the River Clyde by the Erskine Bridge, Erskine, Scotland (10%)

19. Bewl Water, Lamberhurts, Kent (10%)

20. Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland (9%)

Just missing out on the top 20 are Fell Foot Park on the shore of Lake Windermere, Cumbria; Formby Beach in Merseyside; Bodmin Moor in Cornwall; and Baconsthorpe Castle in Norfolk.

The research also revealed we’re not creatures of habit, with nearly two thirds (60%) of us switching our picnic destinations each time we venture out for an alfresco feast. In fact, 36% of Brits say they’re willing to drive over an hour away from home to discover the best picnic spot, with a dedicated 18% happy to travel more than two hours to secure that prime location.