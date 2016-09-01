Two leisure centres to get £1.7m investment

More than £1.7million is set to be ploughed into two leisure centres in Derbyshire to create state-of-the-art facilities.

The North East Derbyshire District Council investment will focus on both Dronfield Sports Centre and Eckington Swimming Pool.

Work at Eckington will start on October 31 this year and will take about three months. Improvements at Dronfield will start on September 26 and last about ten weeks. Parts of both facilities will be closed at different times.

Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Graham Baxter MBE, said: “There is a huge demand for health and fitness related activities and for us to be able to compete with private facilities then we must meet this demand. So we are investing in these areas to make sure our facilities are fit for purpose and fulfil what our customers want.”

The plans for Eckington Swimming Pool include extending the current health and fitness provision from 30 stations to 50 stations by creating a new gym space. This will involve removing the small pool and extending the current fitness suite into half of the existing small pool. The blueprints also include creating a new studio/multi use space for health and fitness classes in the remaining half of the existing small pool provision, a child focused soft play area with new poolside viewing and vending area. The existing male and female changing areas will be replaced with ‘universal village’ changing facilities and the reception and staffing areas will be redesigned.

For Dronfield Sports Centre, the current health and fitness provision will be extended by the creation of a new mezzanine floor above the existing fitness suite, increasing the total number of stations from 58 to 75 plus functional training facilities as well as a new studio/multi use space for health and fitness classes by removing the current sauna provision.

Councillor Baxter MBE added: “With a greater public awareness of physical activity and all the national campaigns to improve health and well being we feel that investing in our facilities will help the thousands of residents who exercise in them every day so they can continue to enjoy the latest equipment and modern facilities at value for money.”