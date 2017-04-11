Search

Two lanes of M1 closed because of broken down lorry

Two lanes of the M1 are closed during rush hour

A broken down lorry has led to the closure of two lanes of the M1 this morning.

The affected lanes are on the northbound stretch near junction 29 around Chesterfield.

Traffic officers are at the scene.

