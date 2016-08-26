Two injured as car collides with skip on Doncaster street

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car they were travelling in is thought to have collided with a skip today

Police were called to Everingham Road, Cantley at about 9.05am. The injuries to the driver and passenger are not thought to be serious, said police.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a collision in Everingham Road, Doncaster at about 9.05am this morning.

“A blue Ford Focus is said to have collided with a skip in the road.”

Buses were diverted while police dealt with the incident.