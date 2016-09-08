Two injured after being hit by a tram in Sheffield

Two people were injured after being hit by a tram in Sheffield last night.

The incident happened on Infirmary Road at about 10.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the tram was reported to have collided with a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

Both were taken to hospital to be checked over and their injuries are thought to be minor.

The road was temporarily closed while the incident was dealt with and was reopened at about 11.15pm.

