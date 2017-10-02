Two charged with attempted murder over stabbings in Sheffield

Two men have been charged with attempted murder over stabbings in Sheffield over the weekend.

The men are expected to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today in connection with an attack in Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre at 4am on Saturday and one in Carver Street at 5.53am.

Detectives believe both attacks were linked.

One man suffered minor stab wounds in the earlier incident and three other men were injured in the later attack - one of them seriously.