Two cars stolen after burglary of house in Sheffield

Cardwell Drive, Woodhouse

Two cars were stolen after the keys were taken during a burglary in Sheffield.

The Audi Q5 and Vauxhall Corsa were stolen from outside a house in Cardwell Drive, Woodhouse, yesterday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the keys were taken during a raid between 1am and 7am.

The lock on the rear door of the property was tampered with to gain entry.

The registration numbers of the missing vehicles have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

