Two boys arrested after teachers attacked at Sheffield secondary school

Two teenagers have been arrested after teachers were assaulted at a Sheffield secondary school yesterday afternoon.

The two boys, aged 16 and 14, entered Meadowhead School grounds and attacked two teachers at around 2.50pm on Monday, October 9.

Both boys have since been released under investigation as enquiries in to the matter continue.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons for the area, said: “We are working closely with staff at the school and there will be an increased presence in the area to offer reassurance.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of staff and pupils and anyone with information about the incident or with concerns should call 101 quoting incident number 608 of 9 October 2017.”