Two-booze plagued men have been given help after a town centre assault

Two boozed-up men have been given a chance to help turn their lives around after they threatened and punched a reveller in the face during a night-out.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 11, how Ben Marriott, 28, behaved in a threatening manner towards a reveller outside the Aruba bar, in Chesterfield, before his friend Scott Pizer, 41, punched the man.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The offences took place outside the Aruba bar and the complainant had had a number of alcoholic drinks and cannot remember the exact details other than being punched in the face and suffering a cut lip.”

The court heard there had been an altercation when Marriott approached the complainant and brushed his hand passed his face and as the complainant said something Pizer struck him.

Marriott, who is already subject to a suspended sentence order for an assault and threatening behaviour, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour after the latest incident on September 8.

Pizer pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating on September 8 and he also admitted stealing two boxes of Moet Champagne from a Co-op on June 5.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Pizer does have a bad record with previous offences but he has made a concerted effort to turn his life around.

Mr Wilford added that he stole the Champagne while struggling with drugs but he is now clean of heroin and is on a methadone programme but he is still struggling with alcohol.

Pizer had initially tried to stop Marriott during the altercation outside the Aruba bar, according to Mr Wilford, but when the complainant said something he struck him and it was captured on CCTV.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Marriott has suffered with alcohol problems after he started drinking when he was 14 years-old and he has been dependent on alcohol for the best part of five years.

Mr Strelley added that Marriott had also been suffering from a bereavement at the time of the incident outside the Aruba bar and there was great deal of concern for his welfare.

Magistrates sentenced Pizer, of no fixed abode, to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Marriott, of Calver Crescent, at Middlecroft, Staveley, was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His current suspended sentence order was also extended by two months.