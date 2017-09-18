Two arrested over murder in Chesterfield

A man and a woman have been arrested for murder following the discovery of a body in a house in Chesterfield.

The man, aged 32 and the woman, 25, are being quizzed over the death of a man, in his 30s, after his body was found in a property in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green.

Paramedics found the body yesterday morning and alerted Derbyshire Police.

A force spokeswoman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house this morning to call us."

Call Derbyshire Police on 101.