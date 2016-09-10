Two arrested after Rotherham attack

Two men have been arrested in connection with an assault in Rotherham on Friday night.

At around 6.30pm, it was reported a 27-year-old man was attacked on Doncaster Road in Eastwood, suffering injuries including cuts and bruising.

Two men, aged 23 and 29, have been in arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information, please call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1101 of September 9."

IN OTHER NEWS:

NCA to hire 50 more officers for Rotherham abuse investigation

Men hurt in Sheffield arson attack

'Terrible' Sheffield by-election defeat down to Jeremy Corbyn, claims MP

VIDEO: Stunning film about life on Sheffield's Manor Estate 30 years ago

Five things Kell Brook must do to beat Gennady Golovkin

Sheffield Wednesday: Wigan win can kickstart season

Sheffield United: Blades don't need home comforts