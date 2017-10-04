Twelve men to stand trial over child sex abuse in Rotherham

Twelve men from Rotherham and Sheffield are to go on trial accused of child sex offences including rape.

The men, aged between 33 and 38, are accused of 44 offences including rape, indecent assault, supplying controlled drugs and false imprisonment.

They were arrested and charged as part of the National Crime Agency’s 'Operation Stovewood,' which is looking into allegations of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

A total of 21 men have been charged with over 94 child sexual abuse offences as part of the operation.

Those charged include Amjal Rafiq, 38 and Nabeel Kurshid, 34, of Warwick Street, Moorgate; Iqlak Yousaf, 33, of Tooker Road, Moorgate; Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 36, of East Road, Herringthorpe; Tanweer Ali, 36, of Godstone Road, Moorgate; Aftab Hussain, 38, of York Road, Eastwood; Abid Saddiq, 36, of Walter Street, near College Road roundabout; Sharaz Hussain, 33, of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood and Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 38, of Tudor Close, Darnall, Sheffield.

Mohammed Ashan, Masaeud Malik and Waseem Khaliq, all 33, of no fixed abode, have also been charged.

The alleged offences relate to the sexual abuse of eight girls under the age of 16 between 1998 and 2003.

The suspects are due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 24.