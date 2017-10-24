Twelve men due in court in Sheffield over child sex offences

Twelve men are due in court in Sheffield this morning over child sex offences

The men, aged between 33 and 38, are accused of 44 offences between them, including rape, indecent assault, the supply of controlled drugs and false imprisonment.

They were charged as part of Operation Stovewood, run by the National Crime Agency, which is looking into allegations of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

A total of 21 men have been charged so far as part of the operation.