TV and sporting stars gather in Sheffield for huge charity golf day

A star-studded golfing event - hosted by BBC presenter Dan Walker - has raised more than £60, 000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The third annual ‘Walker Cup (not that one)’, held at Hallamshire Golf Club, was attended by dozens of celebrities including Ryder Cup players Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, ex-footballer Alan Shearer and top jockey Sir AP McCoy.

A total of 24 teams, each led by a star player, all teed off in the sunshine last week to help raise funds for a new multi-purpose fluoroscopy system, a life-saving piece of equipment which is used to obtain real-time moving X-rays.

Dan, who is patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “As a dad myself I know just how vital the services that Sheffield Children’s Hospital provide are and it was fantastic to see everyone out on the course getting behind such a brilliant charity. To have Matt and Danny here three weeks before they make their Ryder Cup debuts is amazing.”

The overall individual winner of the day was John Sansby. Meanwhile, a team of golfers from EES Renewables, led by actor Dean Andrews, won the team challenge and were presented with Dan’s ‘Walker Cup’. Former Manchester United football player, David May, topped the individual celebrity league with 41 points.

Rebecca Staden, fundraising manager for The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Last year Dan’s golf day raised over £34, 000 for a 3T MRI scanner which has already helped hundreds of children with very serious conditions. Not only was this year’s event incredibly fun but through the generosity of the players, supporters and sponsors alike Dan has managed to smash his previous grand total.”