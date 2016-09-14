Trouserless man 'outraged public decency' in Chesterfield town centre

Police have arrested and subsequently charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself in Chesterfield town centre.

A CCTV operator and a number of members of the public contacted police at around 1.20pm on Tuesday after seeing a man sitting on a bench with his trousers down near to the Portland Hotel on Beetwell Street.

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team attended and arrested a man for an act of outraging public decency. The 32-year-old, from Brimington, has now been charged.

PC Stephen O’Callaghan, of the policing team, said: "We are committed to targeting anti-social behaviour of any kind in the town centre and understand the impact it has on people who visit and work in Chesterfield. Officers will always take appropriate action against those found committing a crime or anti-social behaviour.

"If you do see any anti-social behaviour in the area, please report it to us by calling 101 so that we can take action in the short term and also work alongside other partnership agencies to find longer term solutions whenever possible."