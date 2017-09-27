Troublesome South Yorkshire property that became magnet for alleged drug crimes closed down

Police have turfed out residents and closed a troublesome property that had become a magnet for alleged drug crimes in recent months.

Police raided the house in Hopwood Street, Barnsley town centre, and arrested two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers also slapped a closure notice on the property, which means that nobody is allowed to enter the site apart from police and council officers for three months. Anyone who enters illegally faces arrest and prosecution.

They said the notice, granted at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today, was imposed after residents complained for months about anti-social behaviour at the site.

Pc John Crawford said: “Those living in the property will be evicted and anyone caught trespassing on the property faces further legal action and possible prosecution.

“We will not tolerate this kind of criminality in our communities and will take whatever action we can to address concerns raised by local residents.”