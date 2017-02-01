Tributes to 'well-loved' cleaner found dead at South Yorkshire school

Tributes have been paid to a cleaner who was found dead at school in South Yorkshire today.

Carol Banks passed away at Wales High School, in Rotherham, this morning after working there for 23 years.

Headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio said: “Tragically Carol Banks, a long standing member of our cleaning team, passed away suddenly early this morning whilst at work here at the school.

“Carol worked at the school for 23 years and she was a well-respected and well-loved member of our community.

“We have this morning shared this sad news with our students and have offered support to those who may have been affected.

“Our heartfelt sympathy is with Carol’s family at this sad time.”