Tributes to Sheffield tennis table coach who inspired others after stroke

A Sheffield table tennis legend who inspired stroke survivors in later life has died.

Roger Turner, from Hillsborough, was one of the city's best known players before he suffered a stroke in 2014.

A former winner of the Arthur Smith Memorial Trophy for services to the Sheffield league - the highest accolade in the city's table tennis scene - Roger won a number of competitions during his career.

He also coached, and many of the young players he taught at Herries School went on to play for Sheffield and county teams.

After suffering a stroke, he went on to campaign for better services for others.

Rob Loxley, writing for the Sheffield Table Tennis League website, said: "The family have received many comments relating to the fond memories of the Herries coaching set up and remembering the patience and enthusiasm which made Roger a great coach.

"Following a debilitating stroke in 2014 he was determined to play a full part in his recovery and was a great inspiration for stroke survivors in Sheffield, playing a big role in improving stroke services for others.

"During his recovery he wrote a book about his experiences called No Regrets, No Surrender! A Story of a Stroke Survivor! which is available from Amazon."

Roger died aged 70 on April 4. His funeral took place on Friday at Grenoside Crematorium.

Donations can be made to Macmillan Palliative Care care of Stannington Funeral Services in Oldfield Road.

Today’s top stories:

Sheffield Wednesday fan dies after collapsing on the kop



Supercars seized for slowing down to 30mph on South Yorkshire motorway then speeding off



Sheffield shop banned from selling alcohol amid concerns about underage drinkers and dodgy cigarettes



LATEST: Man taken to hospital following reported shooting in Sheffield woodland



BREAKING: Body found near level crossing in South Yorkshire



Sheffield crematorium owners 'dismayed at the public reaction' after asking relatives to remove tributes from dead loved ones' memorials



Sheffield rent rises predicted to outstrip increase in house prices



Troops 'honoured' to parade through Sheffield



How Sheffield is using power of football to help refugees feel at home



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE