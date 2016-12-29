Tributes to 'Mr Barnsley' and club legend Norman Rimmington

The South Yorkshire football community has paid tribute to a ‘true legend’ who served Barnsley FC for decades.

Norman Rimmington died today aged 93.

Born in Staincross in Barnsley, ‘Rimmo’ worked down the pit before signing for his hometown club in 1945.

A fearless and committed goalkeeper, he went on to work for Barnsley as a coach, assistant manager, groundsman, physio and kit manager.

A Barnsley spokesman said the club was ‘truly devastated’ to learn of Norman’s death.

“Rimmo was a true club legend and a man who represented the club with the upmost pride and dedication throughout his life,” the spokesman said.

“Barnsley Football Club ran through Norman’s veins and he embodied everything good about our town and our people. Through his commitment and service to the club over the decades Norman became affectionately known to the fans as ‘Mr Barnsley’ - a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to the club.

“Norman will be deeply missed by everyone here at Barnsley and we would like to send our sincere condolences to his family at this sad time.”

Norman - who Sir Alex Ferguson once joked was more famous than him - was honoured on the pitch at Oakwell when he turned 90 in 2013.

Speaking at the time, he said: “Barnsley is my life. I was born in Barnsley, have lived here and love Barnsley.

“I’ve had chances to leave; Allan Clarke begged me to go with him to Leeds, but I said no.”

On Twitter, Barnsley fan of 50 years Raymond Brammer said: “Sad news about Norman Rimmington - RIP.

“He gave his life to his club. Not many people in football can say that.”

And Joe Beardsall wrote: “Truly a Reds legend.”

