Tributes paid to young mum killed in Doncaster crash

Tributes have been paid to a 'beautiful, caring and helpful' young mum who died after a car crash in Doncaster.

Maxine Jimmison, aged 23, from Doncaster, was rushed to hospital after a crash in Askern Road, Carcoft, last Tuesday but could not be saved and died the following day.

She was driving a blue Chevrolet Matiz which was involved in a collision with a white Renault Trafic van, driven by a 37-year-old man who escaped with minor injuries

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, close to the Veolia waste disposal site, is underway.

Friends have rallied together to raise money to help Maxine's family help bring up her two-year-old daughter, Ayla.

An online 'JustGiving' page has raised over £1,800 so far.

Ben Leese, who set up the page, said the money would help Maxine's family 'to continue the amazing job' the young mum was doing 'in bringing up her beautiful daughter'.

He said: "This page is being created in order to help support her wonderful family and her gorgeous two-year-old daughter who are left heartbroken."

Heartbroken Kimberley Forster said Maxine, whose Facebook page is full of photographs of her and her daughter, was 'the best mother'.

Posting on Facebook, she added: "You was the most beautiful, caring and helpful girl I knew. You was also the best mother. Thoughts go out to your family and beautiful little girl."

Adele McMillan added: "You hear stories all the time about people passing away but to hear it about someone you know is just heartbreaking. Even when you're not close to them, knowing there is a little girl going to sleep every night with out her mummy to hold her and a mother who has lost her daughter it breaks your heart."

Nathan Barrass describe's Maxine's death as 'tragic and heartbreaking'.

He wrote: "You were an amazing lass and it really was a pleasure to know you and have you as a true friend.

"You have brought such a beautiful little girl into this world and she will now make you so proud."

Shelley McColl described Maxine as a 'fantastic mum' and an 'absolute inspiration to other mums'.

And Gemma Parker also praised her parenting skills.

She wrote: "You did a fantastic job of being a mummy. You was very truly amazing in every way."

Addressing Maxine's family Robyn Walker wrote: "Maxine was such a lovely girl and you will make her so proud by the lovely little girl Ayla will grow into."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police in Doncaster are appealing for witnesses to a collision in the Carcroft area of the town earlier this month, after a 23-year-old woman injured in the collision died in hospital.

"Her family is receiving support from specialist officers."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.