Tributes paid to young man killed on South Yorkshire road

The heartbroken parents of a young man killed in a crash on a South Yorkshire road have paid tribute to their 'beautiful boy'.

Ethen Saunders, aged 18, died when his car - a silver Renault Clio - was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master van on the A635 Doncaster Road, Hickleton, on Monday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His devastated dad, Darren Mann-Saunders, said his son would be missed by hundreds.

Posting on Facebook, he wrote: "Night night my beautiful, beautiful boy. I love you forever."

He added: "Words cannot describe how empty I feel right now

"I'm so proud and honoured that he was so fondly thought of.

"He will be very much missed by hundreds, and I mean hundreds of people. So many messages and tributes to my beautiful son, it's very humbling."

Ethen's mum, Lisa Jane Laverick, said she was proud of her son.

Also posting on Facebook, she wrote: "My amazing young man who I was so proud to call my son. I love you more than words can say and this is hurting so bad."

She said she would 'keep strong' for his brothers and that Ethen would be in their thoughts 'every second of every day'.

She added: "Love you munchkin."

Tributes have poured in on Facebook, with former teacher Allie Cranston, posting: "I had the pleasure of teaching Ethen for a couple of years at Campsmount.

"He was a lovely young man and a pleasure to be around. God bless Ethen, you were a star."

Kirstie Lee added: "Our beautiful boy Ethen. We are all heartbroken. There is a huge hole in our family now and the gentlest angel in heaven. Love you forever gorgeous."

And Anna Lee added: "It was an honour and a pleasure to have met Ethen."

Kerri Aldridge Gillespie described Ethen as a 'beautiful young man inside and out'.

She added: "I cannot put into words my sadness."

Debbie Cressey posted: "What a sad loss of a handsome young man with everything to live for."

Lindsay Adams described the death as 'so very sad and heart breaking for all who knew' Ethen and said lives would 'never be the same' without him.

Sara Davidson added: "Proud to of known such a talented, beautiful, young man."

Claire Jane McPhearson wrote: "No words are enough for the void you have left for all that knew you.

"Everything about you was an honour to know and be part of. "

Becky Louise Pygott added: "RIP ethen, such a polite young man. Sadly taken too soon."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 7am on Monday, Mr Saunders was travelling in his silver Renault Clio along the A635 Doncaster Road, Hickleton when he was involved in a collision with a white Renault Master van.

"Mr Saunders suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact them.

"Did you see this collision? Were you in the area at the time?"

Witnesses or anyone with information on the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.