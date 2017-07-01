Tributes paid to Sheffield student after drug death

Tributes have been paid to the Sheffield student who died on a night out with friends to celebrate completing her degree.

Posting online, friend Tanya Casdan said: "Jo was an absolutely beautiful and lovely girl, and I remember we would always share a laugh about how short we both were. My thoughts and love are with her family and friends."

Amy Newman added: "Joana was such a beautiful, kindhearted girl. She will be missed by so many."

Sarah Mycock, who grew up with Joana, posted: "She was strong, intelligent and always spoke her mind and I learnt a lot growing up with her as one of my best friends.

"Her impact was and will be great and far-reaching."

Joana's boyfriend Lewis Birch's mum described her as 'an intelligent, gifted young woman with a beautiful smile'.

"I would of been proud to call her my daughter-in-law," she added.

She was described as 'kind and gentle' in another post and as someone who 'lit up the room with her smile'.

Jane and Paul Newman wrote: "We will never forget Joana's kindness, sweet nature and beautiful smile. Our hearts are broken."

Michael Pett described her as 'such a lovely lady' and Julie Wellens and Lynda Paulson-Brehany both described her as a 'beautiful girl'.