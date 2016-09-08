Tributes paid to Sheffield city centre attack victim

The mother of a man who died after an attack in Sheffield city centre has spoken of her love for him.

Daniel Brelsford, aged 37, from Sheffield, died on Monday - five days after he was found with head injuries after an attack in the city centre.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Mr Brelsford was found at the West One Plaza, off Devonshire Green, where a police cordon was erected.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Brelsford's mother, Susan Brelsford, said: "Rest in peace my darling. We will always remember and never stop loving you."

Friend Joanne Horan Smart wrote: "RIP Danny. Can't believe it - so shocked.

"Will always remember the good times we all had together."

Tommy Howson added: "I will always remember the good times. Rest in peace."

Mr Brelsford's cousin, Lee Bailey, wrote: "RIP cuz. Gone but never forgotten."

* Liam Morris, 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with manslaughter.