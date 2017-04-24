Tributes paid to football stalwart who died after collapsing at Sheffield Wednesday match

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who died after collapsing at a match was the 'driving force' behind an amateur football club in the city.

Nigel Goodinson, aged 58, collapsed on the kop at Hillsborough when the Owls played Derby County on Saturday.

He suffered a bleed on the brain and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

The 'mad Sheffield Wednesday fan' was instrumental helping to run Handsworth Junior Sporting Club and Handsworth Parramore FC, managing a number of junior and adult sides over the years.

The club said he was involved for over 25 years and 'helped lay the foundations the club stands on'.

Steve Holmes, vice chairman of Handsworth Junior Sporting Club, said: "Nigel was a pioneer of our club - a true visionary who for 25 plus years helped lay the foundations that our club stands on.

"He has been a mentor and friend to so many young and old and will be sorely missed by all.

"Nigel was a manager for both junior and senior teams, he was instrumental in the formation of the senior side of the club and arguably one of the clubs most successful managers. He was no longer involved in the management side of the club but was a huge supporter and mentor to all."

He described him as a 'wonderful family man'.

"A wonderful family man who loved his family unconditionally - Nigel's family will always be our family and Nigel's legacy will always be our driving force - we will do him proud," added Mr Holmes.

"Goodo's presence was always a shining light and his legacy will live on in the amber and black of Handsworth."

Club Chairman John Ward added: "Trying to say goodbye to the pioneer of Handsworth FC is impossible. Instead I say thank you Nigel for your vision and your guidance."

Nigel was given emergency first aid by fans and paramedics in the ground before being rushed to hospital, where he later died.

His family wants fans to pay tribute to him with a minute's applause during the 58th minute of Wednesday's home game against Fulham on May 7.

Posting on the Owlstalk forum on Sunday, a relative said: "Paramedics were there in seconds and after treatment in hospital yesterday and today, he sadly lost his life with his family around him.

"All the family are devastated, but we all agree as a mad Sheffield Wednesday supporter, if he was to go anywhere it would be at Hillsborough with his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.

"They pulled through and won for him as well.

"With the family's blessing, I'm going to contact the club with a view to a minute's applause at 58 minutes on the clock at the Fulham game - 58 being my uncle's age.

"The family and I would be ever so grateful if my fellow Wednesday fans would join us in this applause for a true gentleman who died in a place he loved."

One of the fans who tried to help Mr Goddinson on the kop, posted: "I was there when it happened. Me, another lady and another man turned him on his side and stewards were made aware. Everybody who was there at the time of the fall did everything they could for Nigel. Praise to the paramedics and stewards who got there in seconds."

Paying tribute to his dad on Facebook, his son Ryan Goodinson wrote: "My dad. My hero."

Danny Burkhill described him as a 'top bloke' who liked banter.

Posting on Twitter, Lee Brunt‏ wrote: "My friend, my leader, my example. I'm absolutely devastated but so proud to have played for that man. #legend."

Pete Whitehead‏ described him as a 'family man' and 'a football man'.

Nathan Reid posted: "Absolutely gutted to hear the news that Nige has passed away. An inspiration too so many young men over the years."