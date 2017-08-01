Tributes and safety upgrade calls after man's body found at Victoria Quays in Sheffield

Have your say

Social media users have written of their grief over a Sheffield man believed to have drowned after a night out in the city.

Police believe they found Alex Wilson's body at Victoria Quays, near the Hilton Hotel, at about midday yesterday.

Alex disappeared on Sunday morning.

While the body was yet to be identified, tributes to the 19-year-old Norwood man were being posted.

"You will be missed by many people," Maqs Rafiq wrote.

"I as a neighbour can't believe you have gone."

"Such heartbreaking news. Thoughts are with the family and friends," Jane Coates wrote.

Caroline Brown wrote: "What a horrible outcome. I was really hoping he'd be found alive, RIP young man, condolences to his family xx."

Facebook users also called for safety upgrades in the area following the incident.

"Something needed doing years ago," Sally Gill wrote.

"This is yet another sad death," Susan Howgate wrote.

"Why hasn't the council put railings up at the side of these dangerous paths. RIP young man and thoughts are with family and friends."

Maureen South wrote: "They would rather spend silly money on trams and knocking new houses down, costing millions, than make places safe.

"Someone needs to pay for this poor Alex and his poor family."

The police spokeswoman said officers were still establishing how the man died.

"Work continues today to establish the circumstances surrounding his death," she said.