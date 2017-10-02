Tree torn down on street as high winds grip Doncaster

High winds took a grip on Doncaster today - with the damage including a tree torn down on a residential street.

The tree fell down on Sutton Road, Barnby Dun, at around midday today, and fell across the road, blocking to it to traffic.

A tree which was blown down by the wind at Sutton Road, Barnby Dun, on October 2, 2017

It is the latest tree to fall on the street, where residents have called for the trees to be cut down and replaced.

Resident Mick Graham said he first called for action two years ago, and since then there has been a survey of residents views on the issue, and a letter informing them of the residents.

He understands the plan to to take them down and replace them with fewer, newly planted, trees.

He said: "We're still waiting to know when they're coming out," he said. "It is getting on for two years since I first started complaining about it, and it is the fourth that has fallen down since then.

"I think they should be removed before the onset of winter. We shouldn't have to suffer another winter in fear of trees falling on someone or something."