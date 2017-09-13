Tree felling suspended in Sheffield over high winds

Tree felling in Sheffield has been suspended today because of high winds.

Sheffield Council made the decision this morning after Storm Aileen battered the UK last night, uprooting a number of trees across Sheffield.

Arrangements have been made for the trees to be removed from roads across the city.

The council's contractor, Amey, is in the process of felling trees in Sheffield as part of a city-wide road improvement scheme but a weather warning for high winds remains in place this morning.