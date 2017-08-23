Tree campaigners demonstrate outside Sheffield highways depot as injunction begins

Have your say

Sheffield tree campaigners have marked the first day of an injunction against them with a protest outside a highways depot.

A group gathered outside Olive Grove in Heeley, where Amey's tree crews are based, early this morning to demonstrate their continued opposition to the felling of healthy trees.

Many wore costumes, including wigs and dressing gowns, along with masks of city councillor Bryan Lodge and environment secretary Michael Gove.

Some had signs saying 'persons unknown' - a reference to the injunction granted by a High Court judge that puts anyone protesting inside safety barriers around trees in contempt of court.

Police turned up to monitor the protest at about 10am.

Rebecca Hammond, co-chairman of Sheffield Tree Action Groups, or Stag, said this week that the campaign would focus on 'set piece' demonstrations rather than 'direct action' to raise awareness of the issue.

The protest began early this morning. Photo: @raringtoread

