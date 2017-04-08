Travelling on Northern Rail trains today? Here's how you will be affected by strike action

Sheffield passengers will be affected by a Northern Rail strike today as staff walk off the job over staffing and driver-only train issues.

The company is running just 35 per cent of its services as members of the RMT union take industrial action.

Northern Rail says it will run 850 trains across its network, with 'very few' services running outside the hours of 9am-5pm.

According to a revised timetable from the company, there will be one train from Sheffield to Leeds every hour, leaving at 50 minutes past until 5.50pm.

Trains from Leeds will arrive in Sheffield at 37 minutes past the hour until 6.37pm, with one more service arriving at 7.03pm.

Northern Rail trains from Sheffield to Hull will depart at 30 minutes past every hour until 3.30pm.

Hull trains will arrive in Sheffield at 12.20pm, 1.28pm, 2.20pm, 4.28pm 5.28pm and 7.39pm.

Northern Rail services from Sheffield to Retford will leave at 44 minutes past the hour until 5.44pm.

Retford to Sheffield trains will arrive in Steel City at 48 minutes past the hour until 4.48pm, with one remaining service back at 7.46pm.