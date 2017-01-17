TRAVEL: Lane reopened on the M1 in Sheffield

One lane has been reopened on the M1 in Sheffield after a vehicle broke down.

Drivers are still being urged to take extra care after theinside lane on the southbound section at the Meadowhall junction 34 was closed.

Everything has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.

The affected stretch of the M1 southbound

