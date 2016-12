Motorists are being warned of delays on the M18 following a multi-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Details of the incident are not immediately clear, but Highways England has tweeted that traffic is being held-up on the northbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 near Maltby due to the collision.

It said that officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene with tailbacks building on approach to the scene of the crash.