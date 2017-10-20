Traumatised HSBC staff 'hug and cry' outside Sheffield bank after terrifying break-in

Traumatised staff at a Sheffield bank were seen hugging and crying after a dramatic break-in this morning.

Just after 9.30am this morning, two men wearing 'face coverings' broke into the HSBC bank on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

Officers said they believe the offenders then fled from the area in a red vehicle and a search is currently ongoing to identify them.

Eye-witnesses at the scene said the road was closed for a short time after the incident which had left the staff 'traumatised'.

An eye-witness said: "Police responded very quickly to the incident. There were about three cars and a van there just minutes after it had happened.

"I saw a few HSBC employees in their uniforms hugging and crying outside the bank after it had happened."

An HSCB spokesperson confirmed that the bank would be closed for the rest of the day but said that no staff or customers were injured during the incident.

At this time, it is not known whether anything was taken from the bank.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 236 of October 20 2017.