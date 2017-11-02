Trams stop running over 'serious incident' in Sheffield

Trams have stopped running in Sheffield city centre because of a 'serious incident'.
Supertram has announced this afternoon that trams are not running between Sheffield Cathedral and the University of Sheffield.
No other details have been released.
Trams have stopped running in Sheffield city centre because of a 'serious incident'.
Supertram has announced this afternoon that trams are not running between Sheffield Cathedral and the University of Sheffield.
No other details have been released.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.