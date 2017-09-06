Tramlines could be set for a move out of Sheffield city centre

Sheffield's famous Tramlines festival could be set for a controversial move away from the city centre on its ten-year anniversary.

Friends of Hillsborough Park announced on Facebook that they will be holding a meeting next week to discuss the possibility of it hosting the 2018 festival.

A representative for Tramlines Festival is due to attend the meeting to outline plans to hold the 2018 music festival in Hillsborough Park.

A message on their Facebook page read: "Details about preparing the site and usage of the park for the 3 day event will be discussed. Local residents and park users are encouraged to attend to share their views."

The festival's main stage is currently held at Ponderosa Park with a smaller stage at Devonshire Green.

The Libertines, Primal Scream and Metronomy all appeared on the Ponderosa stage at this year's festival with Kano, All Saints and The Coral headlining Devonshire Green.

Tramlines began charging visitors to enter the festival in 2013 before controversially moving the main stage to Ponderosa Park in 2015.

If approved, the latest move will see the festival move a further three miles out of the city centre.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "I can confirm that Tramlines is working through options for the 10th birthday and Hillsborough is one of them, but nothing has been decided yet."

The Hillsborough Forum meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at 6pm in Hillsborough Trinity Church, Middlewood Road.