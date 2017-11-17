Tram delays expected in Sheffield

Trams are expected to be delayed in Sheffield this morning because of a passenger falling ill.

Stagecoach Supertram said a passenger has fallen ill on-board one of the trams and the driver is now waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

The 10.25 service from Herdings has been cancelled.

A spokesman said: "This will cause some delays to the services.

"There will also be residual delays on all services as they move through the city centre.

"Apologies if you have been affected and thank you for your patience."