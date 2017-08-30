Trains running between Sheffield and Barnsley after 'incident' at Chapeltown

Have your say

Trains are back to normal in South Yorkshire after an 'incident' at Chapeltown station earlier this evening.

Network Rail said emergency services were at the scene at about 6.30pm, but did not give any more details about what had happened.

A number of people have reported seeing police and ambulances outside Chapeltown station.

British Transport Police has not yet given any details.

Trains had been delayed between Sheffield and Barnsley and were not stopping at Chapeltown, but services have since returned to normal.