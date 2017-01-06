Trains delayed between Sheffield and Meadowhall

Trains are delayed between Sheffield and Meadowhall because of a signalling problem.

CrossCountry, Northern, TransPennine Express trains are affected.

Passengers have been warned that trains may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Disruption is expected until around 2pm.

Two patients die within a fortnight of each other due to blunders at Northern General Hospital

Police chiefs issue warning over brothels after Sheffield massage parlour features in TV documentary

Sheffield Council spends over £8 per person on cleaning the city's streets of litter

WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield United: Daniel Lafferty and Ethan Ebanks-Landell drove through deals

Dom Howson column: Why it will be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to trim squad

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats