Trains delayed after vehicle hits bridge in South Yorkshire

Trains in part of South Yorkshire were cancelled earlier after a vehicle hit a bridge.

The collision occurred close to the railway line at Bolton-upon-Dearne at around 10am.

Services to and from Bolton-upon-Dearne and Moorthorpe were cancelled until the track was examined for signs of damage.

Trains are now running as normal.

