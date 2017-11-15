Trains delayed after collision on line between Chesterfield and Nottingham

Trains are disrupted this morning after a collision on the line between Chesterfield and Nottingham.

East Midlands Trains said 'a person was hit by a train' earlier this morning.

Details on the condition of the casualty and the circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been released.

Services on the Liverpool Lime Street/ Nottingham/ Norwich route are affected, with trains diverted via Derby.

Network Rail is working to reopen the line via Alfreton.