Trains delayed after collision on line between Chesterfield and Nottingham

Trains are disrupted this morning after a collision on the line between Chesterfield and Nottingham.
East Midlands Trains said 'a person was hit by a train' earlier this morning.
Details on the condition of the casualty and the circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been released.
Services on the Liverpool Lime Street/ Nottingham/ Norwich route are affected, with trains diverted via Derby.
Network Rail is working to reopen the line via Alfreton.
