Trains cancelled over 'incident' near Doncaster

Trains are cancelled this morning because of an 'incident' near Doncaster.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident at Thorne, resulting in disruption to journeys between Doncaster and Hull via Goole.

Trains are unable to run between Doncaster and Gilberdyke via Goole.

They will be diverted via Selby where possible.

Replacement transport is expected to operate between Doncaster and Gilberdyke via Goole from 7.10am.

Customers at Thorne North station are advised to travel from Thorne South, where a normal service is operating.

Passengers for Doncaster are able to travel via Leeds using both TransPennine Express and Northern services.