Train strike warning ahead of Meadowhall's Christmas lights switch-on

A warning about a strike has been issued to those planning on using the train after Meadowhall's Christmas lights switch-on.

Train operator Northern has informed customers planning to attend the Meadowhall Christmas Live event on Wednesday, November 8 that they need to make alternative travel arrangements for their journey home.

The RMT union has arranged a strike on the day of the annual light switch-on, meaning the last trains to run will leave Meadowhall station befored the event’s 8pm finish.

Next Wednesday Northern will operate a reduced service between 7am and 7pm.

Northern’s last train from Meadowhall towards Sheffield leaves at 18.54 and towards Leeds at 17.56.

Paul Barnfield, Northern’s Regional Director said: “On Wednesday, November 8 we are operating a reduced service in many areas.

"This means that the last train leaving Meadowhall is at 18.54. We urge customers wanting to attend this year’s Christmas Live event by train, to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements for their journey home.

“We are, of course, sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to people attending one of Sheffield’s most popular annual events. We are trying to keep everyone updated and on the move as much as possible.”

The RMT union is in dispute with rail firms over driver-only operated trains.