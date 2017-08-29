Train services back to normal in South Yorkshire

Train services are back to normal in South Yorkshire after earlier signalling problems caused disruption for passengers.
Some lines were blocked and services were diverted around Rotherham because of the signalling issues.
Train services are back to normal in South Yorkshire after earlier signalling problems caused disruption for passengers.
Some lines were blocked and services were diverted around Rotherham because of the signalling issues.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.