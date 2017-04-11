Train passengers racially abused by man in Doncaster

Train passengers were racially abused by a man in Doncaster when he was ordered off a train after he was caught hiding in a toilet cubicle.

British Transport Police said two men boarded a train between Doncaster and Conisbrough and tried to hide in a toilet cubicle during the journey.

When they were challenged by a train guard and asked to leave one of them was racially abusive towards passengers.

He also kicked and punched the train window.

Investigating officer PC Alek Marinkovic said: “I am keen to speak with the person in the CCTV image as I believe he holds information that could help with the investigation.

"Everyone has the right to travel on the rail network without fear or intimidation nobody should be subjected to abuse due to their race or ethnicity.”

The offence happened between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, March 6.

Anyone with any information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.