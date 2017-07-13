TRAFFIC: Two lanes closed on M1 northbound due to multi-vehicle collision

Two lanes have been closed on the M1 northbound due to a 'multi-vehicle collision'.

The motorway closure was announced at about 4pm today and 'long delays' are expected this afternoon in South Yorkshire, but it is also likely to affect drivers travelling north to Leeds and beyond.

There are currently long delays going back to Junction 35A.

Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "2 lanes are closed on the #M1 northbound between J36-J37 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene. Delays building."

The account then added, 15 minutes later : "Recovery is complete and all lanes have now reopened on the #M1 northbound between J36 and J37. Long delays remain back to J35A."