TRAFFIC: Sheffield city centre road to close for two nights

A busy Sheffield city centre road will be closed for two nights next week.

Sheffield Council needs to carry out work around Charter Row as part of the ongoing redevelopment in the area.

Ducts must be put under the road to carry cabled to power street lights, and a manhole cover needs to be adjusted.

As a result the new section of Charter Row, between Rockingham Street and Pinstone Street, will be shut from 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. Vehicles can still travel along Charter Row from Moore Street and turn onto Rockingham Street, and from Rockingham Street onto Charter Row.

However Rockingham Street will be closed from its junction with Charter Row to Wellington Street between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday. Vehicles will still be able to travel along Charter Row.

Charter Square is being redeveloped into a new public space, while nearby the first phase of Sheffield retail quarter is under construction.