TRAFFIC: Police close two lanes on M1 after car fire in South Yorkshire

Police have closed two lanes of the M1 after a car fire.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care while emergency services deal with the incident on the northbound carraigeway between junction 37 and 38 near Barnsley.

Highways England tweeted: "#SouthYorkshire 2 lanes closed #M1 northbound between J37 and J38 due to a vehicle fire. Traffic passing in lane 3. Take care.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said they received a call at 15:04 to reports a car was ablaze on the left hand side of the carriageway.

Two engines, both from Barnsley fire station were called out to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 3.00pm it was reported a grey Vauxhall Insignia had caught fire between junction 37 and 38 on the M1 Northbound.

"The driver of the car is not thought to have been injured in the incident."