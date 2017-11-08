Traffic halted on A1 near Doncaster

Traffic has been halted on the A1 near Doncaster following a two-car collision.
Vehicles are being held on the northbound stretch between junctions 36 and 37 - Warmsworth and Marr.
No other details have been released.
