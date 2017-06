A crash has closed two lanes of the M1 motorway and delays are expected for motorists.

The smash has closed two lanes of the M1 northbound between Junction 30 and Junction 31 near Sheffield.

But long delays are expected to have knock-on effects on traffic across the M1 further north.

Highways England tweeted: "Collision #M1 northbound between J30 + J31 nr #Sheffield 2 lanes closed for recovery @HighwaysNEAST on scene. Long delays from J30."