Search

Traffic chaos as crash closes South Yorkshire motorway

M18 closed after collision

M18 closed after collision

0
Have your say

The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire is closed this morning after a collision.

It is closed on the southbound stretch between junctions four and five, near Thorne.

Sheffield streets ahead workers balloted for strike action as redundancies loom

Woman cut free from car after crash in Rotherham

Taxi torched in arson attack in Sheffield

Weather: South Yorkshire set for scorcher

Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Sheffield United: Potential signings Chris Burke and Reece Brown to turn out for Blades

Back to the top of the page