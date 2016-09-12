Traffic chaos as crash closes South Yorkshire motorway

The M18 motorway in South Yorkshire is closed this morning after a collision.
It is closed on the southbound stretch between junctions four and five, near Thorne.
Sheffield streets ahead workers balloted for strike action as redundancies loom
Woman cut free from car after crash in Rotherham
Taxi torched in arson attack in Sheffield
Weather: South Yorkshire set for scorcher
Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield
Sheffield United: Potential signings Chris Burke and Reece Brown to turn out for Blades