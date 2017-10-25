Traffic building following M1 lane closure near Meadowhall

Traffic is building on the M1 near Meadowhall this afternoon because of a lane closure.
A lane on the northbound stretch near junction 34 is closed, according to motorists caught up in queues at around 1.15pm today.
